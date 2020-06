Their answer is the Palisade which Bumper2Bumpertv has given a good once over.

Can the Korean brand Hyundai deliver a viable product for drivers who want a large SUV?

PLAYING IN THE BIG LEAGUES, THE HYUNDAI PALISADE.

HYUNDAI IS TAKING THE ATTITUDE THAT IF YOU ARE GOING TO PLAY WITH THE BIG BOYS THEN YOU MAY AS WELL GO ALL IN.

THE BRAND’S OFFERING, THE PALISADE, IS SQUEEZING ITSELF INTO THE SEVEN PASSENGER SEGMENT WITH TECHNOLOGY, SPACE AND COMFORT.

OFFICIALLY IT HAS AN OVERALL LENGTH OF 196 INCHES WHICH IS TECHNICALLY CONSIDERED A MID SIZE.

IN THIS INSTANCE, EVERY INCH OF IT IS PUT TO GOOD USE.

WE HAD A CHANCE TO SPEND A WEEL IN THE TOP TRIM LEVEL LIMITED EDITION.

WHAT WE FOUND WAS THE COMFORT NORMALLY FOUND IN A LUXURY VEHICLE, INCLUDING NAPPA LEATHER SEATS AND 8 WAY POWER ADJUSTMENTS FOR THE DRIVER TO FIND THAT SWEET SPOT.

THOSE FRONT SEAT BY THE WAY ARE HEATED AND VENTILATED.

ONCE SETTLED IN THERE ARE SCREENS AND DISPLAYS OFFERING A WIDE VARIETY OF INFORMATION RANGING FROM DATA ON VEHICLE PERFORMANCE….TO TECHNOLOGY THAT LET’S A DRIVER CHAT WITH THIRD ROW PASSENGERS WITHOUT SHOUTING.

THERE IS EVEN A QUIET MODE WHICH LIMITS INFOTAINMENT AUDIO TO JUST THE DRIVER SO NAPPING PASSENGERS AREN’T DISTURBED.

IN THE SECOND ROW THE NAPPA TREATMENT CONTINUES ALONG WITH MULTIPLE POWER OUTLETS INCLDUING USB PORTS INSTALLED IN THE FRONT ROW SEATS.

THE SECOND ROW ALSO HAS ITS OWN CLIMATE CONTROLS.

THE THIRD ROW, WHILE SMALLER IN SPACE THAN THE FIRST TWO CAN ACCOMMODATE TWO ADULTS OF MODERATE SIZE AND YES, EVEN BACK THERE INDIVIDUAL USB OUTLETS ARE STANDARD.

THE DRIVE TRAIN IN THE PALISADE IS THE SAME ONE USED IN CORPORATE SIBLING KIA’S TELLURIDE.

A 3.8 LITER V6 ENGINE CAPABLE OF 291 HORSEPOWER AND 262 POUND FEET OF TORQUE MOVES THE UNIT ALONG WITHOUT A STRUGGLE ON REGULAR UNLEADED FUEL.

NOT SO LONG AGO A V8 ENGINE WOULD HAVE BEEN CONSIDERED AS A MANADATORY POWER PLANT.

THE TRANSMISSION IS AN EIGHT SPEED AUTOMATIC, AVAILABLE IN BOTH FRONT WHEEL AND ALL WHEEL DRIVE CONFIGURATIONS.

FROM OUR EXPERIENCE THERE IS LITTLE DIFFERENCE IN THE HANDLING AND FUEL EFFIENCY IS NEARLY THE SAME.

WE LIKE THE FACT THAT THERE IS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR CARGO IN THE PALISADE.

WITH THE THIRD ROW UP THERE IS 18 CUBIC FEET OF SPACE.

FOLD THEM DOWN AND THERE IS NEARLY 46 CUBIC FEET OF ROOM.

IF THE SECOND ROW IS FOLDED FLAT THERE IS 86 CUBIC FEET TO CARRY NEARLY ANYTHING IMAGINEABLE.

AT THE LIMITED TRIM LEVEL THAT ALSO INCLUDES A SELF LEVELING REAR SUSPENSION, HELPS WITH STABILITY AND HANDLING UNDER EXTREME CONDITIONS.

THE PALISADE IN OUR VIEW IS A WELL-EQUIPPED OFFERING IN THE THREE ROW SEGMENT.

IT ALSO PROVES THAT HYUNDAI CAN COMPETE IN A SEGMENT ONCE RESERVED FOR DOMESTIC NAMEPLATES AND HIGH-END EUROPEAN OFFERINGS.

I’M GREG MORRISON