Starbucks customers are pranking their boyfriends with fake drink orders

The simple-but-hilarious prank seemingly began with a TikTok user named julietkm during a recent trip to Starbucks with her boyfriend.While waiting in the drive-thru line, she told him to order her the “Pinkity Drinkity,” a menu item that absolutely does not exist.The TikToker captured her boyfriend’s reaction in realtime, catching the exact moment he realized he was ordering a fake drink.Commenters on her video seemed equally amused.“I can’t breathe I’m laughing so hard,” one user wrote.

“The look on his face after he gets corrected had me rolling”.julietkm’s prank seems to have sparked a full-on movement, with several other TikTokers following suit over the past few days.One clip, from a user named katherinealberto_, has racked up nearly 4 million views in just three days