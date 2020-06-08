'Looney Tunes' Strips Elmer Fudd and
Yosemite Sam of Their Guns Since its HBO Max debut in late May,
'Looney Tunes' is one of the
streamer's most-watched programs. But now, two of Bugs Bunny's
oldest foes will be without
their signature firearms. Former 'Saturday Night Live' star
Joe Piscopo has slammed the decision.
Joe Piscopo, via Fox News 'Star Trek' legend William Shatner
is also not a fan of the idea.
William Shatner, via Twitter Showrunner Peter Browngardt
tells 'The New York Times' that the
iconic TNT explosives will remain.
'Looney Tunes' writer Michael Ruocco argues that removing the rifle is
not a big deal.
He adds that 'Looney Tunes' gets more out of
Fudd's personality "than any implement in his hands." Michael Ruocco, via Twitter Supporters also point out that Fudd
has wielded other weapons over the years.