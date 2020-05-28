pet of the week: kitten season

The Jackson County Animal Shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter want to thank our local residents and KDRV viewers for their wonderful support during this unprecedented time.

The jackson county animal shelter and friends of the animal shelter want to thank our local residents and kdrv viewers for their wonderful support during this unprecedented time.

Whether it's for adoption, fostering, volunteering, donations or so many other helping ways, we are all so grateful.

Here are just a few of the dogs that have been adopted with the help of kdrv: lilly, chase and olivia have all been adopted and found their forever homes with your help!

While there currently aren't any dogs available at the shelter, there are kittens a plenty!

We're now into kitten season and hundreds of kittens pass through the shelter's doors.

Right now, you can make an appointment to meet fluttershy, scarlett, and willie who are all in need of loving homes.

Just look at those adorable faces..

At this time, friends of the jackson county animal shelter would like you to consider supporting some of the virtual events taking place to help them counterbalance the effects of cancelling major in-person fundraising events: join purrs and paws, the orphaned kitten shower to help provide supplies for all the kittens at the shelter and the 2020 pets 2 the rescue virtual run/walk/bike event.

You can check out fotas.org for details!

The shelter wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to all residents of the rogue valley and beyond for their support and kindness!

If you're interested in adopting one of the many kittens at the shelter or would like more information on the orphaned kitten shower and virtual run, walk and bike event, the information