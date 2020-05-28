Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

pet of the week: kitten season
Video Credit: KDRV - Published
pet of the week: kitten season

pet of the week: kitten season

The Jackson County Animal Shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter want to thank our local residents and KDRV viewers for their wonderful support during this unprecedented time.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Caveman bridge in grants pass from taprock northwest grill.

Watching out for you, this is newswatch 12 midday."

Welcome back to newswatch 12 midday.

The jackson county animal shelter and friends of the animal shelter want to thank our local residents and kdrv viewers for their wonderful support during this unprecedented time.

Whether it's for adoption, fostering, volunteering, donations or so many other helping ways, we are all so grateful.

Here are just a few of the dogs that have been adopted with the help of kdrv: lilly, chase and olivia have all been adopted and found their forever homes with your help!

While there currently aren't any dogs available at the shelter, there are kittens a plenty!

We're now into kitten season and hundreds of kittens pass through the shelter's doors.

Right now, you can make an appointment to meet fluttershy, scarlett, and willie who are all in need of loving homes.

Just look at those adorable faces..

At this time, friends of the jackson county animal shelter would like you to consider supporting some of the virtual events taking place to help them counterbalance the effects of cancelling major in-person fundraising events: join purrs and paws, the orphaned kitten shower to help provide supplies for all the kittens at the shelter and the 2020 pets 2 the rescue virtual run/walk/bike event.

You can check out fotas.org for details!

The shelter wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to all residents of the rogue valley and beyond for their support and kindness!

If you're interested in adopting one of the many kittens at the shelter or would like more information on the orphaned kitten shower and virtual run, walk and bike event, the information





Tweets about this

Tim98682939

Tim RT @CTVMorningAtl: ICYMI: In this week’s #PetTalk, Taylor Mundy of the @NSSPCA tells us about a fun way they are raising donations for kitt… 1 day ago

CTVMorningAtl

CTV Morning Atl ICYMI: In this week’s #PetTalk, Taylor Mundy of the @NSSPCA tells us about a fun way they are raising donations for… https://t.co/ppfRYeeZ4C 2 days ago

SafeHaven4Cats

SAFE Haven Thank you to everyone who has already started dropping off supplies for our kittens! Here's how you can help these… https://t.co/BoZPpgCPAm 2 days ago

MamaaDana

Dana ✨ @bl3rry @momstrosityy Yea we don’t have those around here. It’s kitten season and I can guarantee no rescue is goin… https://t.co/ImsHN5qp3h 2 days ago

RijaSergal

💓💞✨Happily Engaged ✨💞💓 (I say bc when I went there, is was late kitten season. I saw her and got attached, but still needed to prepare and… https://t.co/fguevttKRM 6 days ago

TICAcats

TICAcats We’re one week away from the Online Kitten Conference, an educational weekend full of best practices to help kitten… https://t.co/AOcCr5VVrZ 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pet of the Week: Hermione [Video]

Pet of the Week: Hermione

Today's pet of the week is sweet, two-month-old Hermione!

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:39Published
Into the Dark Good Boy S02E09 Good Boy [Video]

Into the Dark Good Boy S02E09 Good Boy

Into the Dark Good Boy 2x09 Good Boy - Next on season 2 episode 9 - promo trailer HD Plot synopsis: Into the Dark's June episode, GOOD BOY starring Judy Greer! In celebration of Pet Appreciation..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published
Chihuahua Curls up With Adopted Kittens [Video]

Chihuahua Curls up With Adopted Kittens

Occurred on May 20, 2020 / Loganville, Georgia, USA Info from Licensor: "I rescued five kittens from a construction site. They were in the attic of a building that was being demolished. I brought them..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:15Published