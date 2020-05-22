Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coachella & Stagecoach Canceled, Harry Styles Postpones Love On Tour | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Coachella & Stagecoach Canceled, Harry Styles Postpones Love On Tour | Billboard News

Coachella & Stagecoach Canceled, Harry Styles Postpones Love On Tour | Billboard News

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and country music festival Stagecoach will not take place this year due to county and state restrictions, Billboard can confirm.

Plus, Harry Styles pushed back his Love On Tour North American Tour.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Harry Styles postpones North American tour dates and plans to spend time educating himself about racism [Video]

Harry Styles postpones North American tour dates and plans to spend time educating himself about racism

Harry Styles has postponed his 2020 North American tour dates due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published
Harry Styles postpones North America leg of Love On Tour [Video]

Harry Styles postpones North America leg of Love On Tour

Harry Styles has pushed back the North America dates for 'Love On Tour' until summer 2021, due to the "ongoing threat from Covid-19".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Blackpink, Harry Styles: Who Will Have the Song of the Summer 2020? | Billboard News [Video]

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Blackpink, Harry Styles: Who Will Have the Song of the Summer 2020? | Billboard News

Summer is just around the corner and so far, we've got some solid picks for which song could be crowned "Song of the Summer." Which song do you think will take the title?

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 03:03Published