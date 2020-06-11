Global  

NASCAR Removes Confederate Flag
Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:25s
NASCAR Removes Confederate Flag
It will have no place in the sport.
SimplyARose

Laura Burke @SaraCarterDC No!!! No Tara Reed! No Tony Tippa from Dallas...Killed in Aug 2016 under similar situation to GF..Nor… https://t.co/tb9UcuzS3m 22 minutes ago

SimplyARose

Laura Burke @Kat98504321 @SaraCarterDC No!!! No Tara Reed! No Tony Tippa from Dallas...Killed in Aug 2016 under similar situati… https://t.co/O7ZF6bYR5N 23 minutes ago

JaxxDynamite

Jaxx Thee Bisexual Remember those people that used to tell you “why do you make everything about race”? Every time something changes (… https://t.co/hP8fPkLzy2 3 hours ago

StevenBCollier1

Steven Collier RT @scavendish: If you had "NASCAR bans confederate flag" happening before "Tennessee removes Forrest statue," congratulations and please p… 4 hours ago

12345mack

ken NASCAR Truck Series driver to quit over Confederate flag ban - NOT TO BLAME YOU...WHEN THE LIBERALS POLITICALIZE EL… https://t.co/XSK9iJ7pCA 5 hours ago

realtalk995

Talk 99.5 06/11 Matt & Aunie HR - NASCAR removes the Confederate flag from the track and Matt & Aunie declar... https://t.co/RYuVC28WPD via @Audioboom 6 hours ago

ChrisBounds8

Armored Up Dog⭐⭐⭐ RT @bennetthockey3: @NASCAR No more Live PD/No more Body cam / and now NASCAR removes the confederate Flag. They have partnered with the fa… 6 hours ago

bennetthockey3

J Bennett 03 @NASCAR No more Live PD/No more Body cam / and now NASCAR removes the confederate Flag. They have partnered with th… https://t.co/8vRFxz290h 6 hours ago


