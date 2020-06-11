NASCAR Removes Confederate Flag

Laura Burke @SaraCarterDC No!!! No Tara Reed! No Tony Tippa from Dallas...Killed in Aug 2016 under similar situation to GF..Nor… https://t.co/tb9UcuzS3m 22 minutes ago
Laura Burke @Kat98504321 @SaraCarterDC No!!! No Tara Reed! No Tony Tippa from Dallas...Killed in Aug 2016 under similar situati… https://t.co/O7ZF6bYR5N 23 minutes ago
Jaxx Thee Bisexual Remember those people that used to tell you “why do you make everything about race”? Every time something changes (… https://t.co/hP8fPkLzy2 3 hours ago
Steven Collier RT @scavendish: If you had "NASCAR bans confederate flag" happening before "Tennessee removes Forrest statue," congratulations and please p… 4 hours ago
ken NASCAR Truck Series driver to quit over Confederate flag ban - NOT TO BLAME YOU...WHEN THE LIBERALS POLITICALIZE EL… https://t.co/XSK9iJ7pCA 5 hours ago
Talk 99.5 06/11 Matt & Aunie HR - NASCAR removes the Confederate flag from the track and Matt & Aunie declar... https://t.co/RYuVC28WPD via @Audioboom 6 hours ago
Armored Up Dog⭐⭐⭐ RT @bennetthockey3: @NASCAR No more Live PD/No more Body cam / and now NASCAR removes the confederate Flag. They have partnered with the fa… 6 hours ago
J Bennett 03 @NASCAR No more Live PD/No more Body cam / and now NASCAR removes the confederate Flag. They have partnered with th… https://t.co/8vRFxz290h 6 hours ago
Ray Ciccarelli, NASCAR Driver From Ellicott City, Quits Racing Over Confederate Flag BanRay Ciccarelli, a NASCAR driver from Ellicott City, has decided to quit racing after officials with the sport decided to ban Confederate flags from its properties. Katie Johnston reports.
NASCAR Bans the Display of the Confederate FlagNASCAR Bans the Display
of the Confederate Flag On June 10, NASCAR announced an official
ban on the display of the Confederate flag
at all of its properties and events. Their decision comes amid..
Trump Defends Confederacy –– AgainThe president “will not even consider” renaming military bases that honor Confederate leaders.