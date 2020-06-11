Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scouts founder Baden-Powell's statue faces removal
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Scouts founder Baden-Powell's statue faces removal

Scouts founder Baden-Powell's statue faces removal

A statue of Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the scout movement, is to be removed from a southern English town.

Although hailed for the scouts, Baden-Powell also supported fascism.

Lucy Fielder reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A statue of Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the scouts, is to be removed from a town in southern England.

Critics say while he's hailed for creating the worldwide scouting movement, he also held racist views and supported Adolf Hitler and fascism.

Poole council is to remove the statue, which looks across the harbour towards Brownsea Island, where the scouts started in 1907.

It will be held in storage while local communities discuss an appropriate future for it.

Black Lives Matter demonstrations sweeping across the United States and Europe have reignited a debate in Britain about monuments to those involved in its imperialist past.

On Sunday, protesters in the port city of Bristol toppled a statue of 17th Century slave trader Edward Colston.

It was dredged out of the harbour they threw it in on Thursday.

It is to be housed in a museum -- and displayed alongside Black Lives Matter placards.

A spokesman for the Scouts said the organization was looking forward to discussing the Baden-Powell statue's future with the council "to make an informed decision on what happens next." And said the scouts were committed to inclusion and diversity.



Related news from verified sources

Statue of racist homophobe and founder of the Scouts, Robert Baden-Powell, to be removed over fears of attack

A statue of Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Scouts, is set to be removed from Poole Quay because...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Statue of scout founder Baden-Powell to be taken down in Britain

A local authority in southern England said it would remove a statue of Robert Baden-Powell, founder...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comBelfast TelegraphBBC News


Robert Baden-Powell: Scouts founder statue to be removed in Poole

Robert Baden-Powell has been criticised by campaigners who accuse him of racism and homophobia
BBC News - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Debate ignited over Baden-Powell statue [Video]

Debate ignited over Baden-Powell statue

A statue of Scouts founder Lord Baden-Powell is to be temporarily removed by the local council in Poole, following fears it could be targeted by anti-racism protesters over claims he was racist,..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:33Published
Statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell set to be removed for safety [Video]

Statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell set to be removed for safety

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said it plans to temporarily remove a statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell from Poole Quay on Thursday over concerns it may be targeted by..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published