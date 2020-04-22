Global  

Steven Mnuchin Warns Against Closing the US Economy Again
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Steven Mnuchin Warns Against Closing the US Economy Again

Steven Mnuchin Warns Against Closing the US Economy Again

Steven Mnuchin Warns Against Closing the US Economy Again Mnuchin shared his thoughts while appearing on CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street.'

Steve Mnuchin, via CNBC Steve Mnuchin, via CNBC As the U.S. begins to reopen, there has been an uptick in people testing positive for COVID-19.

According to CNBC, Texas has had record-breaking hospitalizations for three days straight.

Mnuchin's comments come after the Dow Jones fell 800 points over fears that businesses will close up again.

Mnuchin says he will ask Congress for more fiscal spending if it is needed to help the economy.

Steve Mnuchin, via CNBC House Democrats passed a stimulus bill last month to extend jobless benefits through 2020.

The 'HEROES Act' would also give relief to U.S. areas that have seen decreases in tax revenue.

The GOP-led Senate has not yet voted on it.

