Steven Mnuchin Warns Against
Closing the US Economy Again Mnuchin shared his thoughts
while appearing on CNBC's
'Squawk on the Street.'
Steve Mnuchin, via CNBC Steve Mnuchin, via CNBC As the U.S. begins to reopen, there has been an
uptick in people testing positive for COVID-19.
According to CNBC, Texas has had
record-breaking hospitalizations
for three days straight.
Mnuchin's comments come after the
Dow Jones fell 800 points over fears
that businesses will close up again.
Mnuchin says he will ask Congress
for more fiscal spending if it is
needed to help the economy.
Steve Mnuchin, via CNBC House Democrats passed a stimulus bill
last month to extend jobless benefits through 2020.
The 'HEROES Act' would also give
relief to U.S. areas that have seen
decreases in tax revenue.
The GOP-led Senate
has not yet voted on it.