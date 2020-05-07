Global  

Breakaway: Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from Brandon Blackstock?
Breakaway: Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from Brandon Blackstock?

Breakaway: Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from Brandon Blackstock?

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage.

Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce From Brandon Blackstock: Reports

Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after seven years of marriage.
