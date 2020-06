Devery Jacobs On Being A Voice For Indigenous Peoples & LGBTQ+ Community Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:33s - Published 1 week ago Devery Jacobs On Being A Voice For Indigenous Peoples & LGBTQ+ Community "The Order" star Devery Jacobs, an openly queer, Indigenous actress, is celebrating both Pride Month and National Indigenous History Month. While catching up with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, she discussed being a voice for both the Indigenous peoples and the LGBTQ+ community. 0

