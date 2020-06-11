YouTuber Lele Pons opens up about living with Tourette syndrome Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:14s - Published 22 hours ago YouTuber Lele Pons opens up about living with Tourette syndrome In the most recent episode of her YouTube series.Lele Pons shared that she has secretly been living with Tourette syndrome her entire life.“I have been hiding my tics for years, but I’ve finally accepted that it’s [a part] of who I am,” Lele commented on the video.According to the episode, Lele has become more reliant on her mother recently...for things like cooking, cleaning and getting around.In the video, one of Lele’s therapists — Dr. Katia Moritz of the Neurobehavioral Institute —.noted that Lele has become an expert at hiding her Tourette’s in her videos and public appearances.Now that Lele has opened up about her Tourette’s, she said she wants to focus on getting better...and not letting the condition affect her as much as it does.“I’m motivated to get better, I don’t want to continue like this” 0

