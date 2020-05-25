Global  

Ontario Airport Hosting Free Drive-In Movies
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:33s - Published
He Ontario International Airport is launching a free drive-in movie series next week.

The airport announced Wednesday it is setting up a makeshift drive-in theater on the northeast corner of the property.

Katie Johnston reports.

