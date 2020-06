Moose rescued from canal in Lowell Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:14s - Published 2 days ago Moose rescued from canal in Lowell After being seen running through neighborhoods and swimming through the canal, a moose was rescued Thursday afternoon in Lowell. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DAVID.YEAH, IT WAS QUITE THE SCENE TOSEE THIS MOOSE SPEND HOURSRUNNING THROUGH THE STREETS ANDBACK YARDS HERE IN LOWELL BEFOREUP NEAR THE UNIVERSITY AVE.BRIDGE IT.JUMPED INTO THE NORTHERN CANALWHICH RUNS UNDERNEATH THE BRIDGEIN PARALLELS THE MERRIMACK RIVERTHERE THE MOOSE SPENT HOURS THISAFTERNOON TREADING WATER UNABLETO CLIMB UP THE STEEP BANKS OFTHE CANAL.SO STATE WILDLIFE OFFICIALSMOVED IN WITH BOATS AND ONE OFTHEM SHOT THE MOOSE WITH ATRANQUILIZER DART, THEN THEYGUIDED IT TO A SPOT WHERE THEYWERE ABLE TO HOIST IT OUT OF THEWATER THEY CARRIED IT UP A STEEPBANK AND FINALLY LOADED IT INTOTHE BACK OF A PICKUP.WAS ABOUT AS CHALLENGING AS ITCAN GET WITH THE MOUSSE IN THECANAL.IT’S GOT REALLY STEEP SIDES.IT WAS EIGHT FEET RIGHT TO THEEDGE.THERE WASN’T A PLACE WHERE WECAN REALLY PUSH HER UP WHERE SHECOULD STAND TO IMMOBILIZERSAYING WE KNEW WHEN WE GOT THEDARDEN AND IT WAS GOING TO BE ABIG CHALLENGE TO KEEP HER HEADUP AND ACTUALLY GET HER OUT OFTHE WATER QUALITY EXPERTS TELLUS THAT THE MOOSE IS A FEMALEPROBABLY ABOUT TWO OR THREEYEARS OLD.SHE IS NOW ON HER WAY OUT TOWESTERN MASSACHUSETTS WHERE SHEWILL BE RELEASED SOME P







