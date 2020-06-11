General Milley Apologizes for His Role in Trump Photo Op

General Milley Apologizes for His Role in Trump Photo Op General Milley accompanied President Donald Trump during his photo op in front of St.

John's Church last week.

Law enforcement officials used tear gas and rubber bullets to remove peaceful protesters who were lawfully demonstrating nearby in Lafayette Park.

The four-star general is the top military official in the nation.

He issued his apology on Thursday.

Gen.

Mark Milley, via 'The New York Times' Gen.

Mark Milley, via 'The New York Times' General Milley reiterated his opposition to Trump's desire to use U.S. military troops against U.S. citizens who take part in protests across the nation.