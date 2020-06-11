General Milley Apologizes for
His Role in Trump Photo Op General Milley accompanied
President Donald Trump during his
photo op in front of St.
John's Church last week.
Law enforcement officials used tear gas and rubber
bullets to remove peaceful protesters who were
lawfully demonstrating nearby in Lafayette Park.
The four-star general is the
top military official in the nation.
He issued his apology on Thursday.
Gen.
Mark Milley, via
'The New York Times' General Milley reiterated his opposition
to Trump's desire to use U.S. military
troops against U.S. citizens who take part
in protests across the nation.