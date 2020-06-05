Global  

Brexit Leader Farage Loses Radio Gig After Comparing Black Lives Matter To Taliban
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s
Brexit Leader Farage Loses Radio Gig After Comparing Black Lives Matter To Taliban

Brexit Leader Farage Loses Radio Gig After Comparing Black Lives Matter To Taliban

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has left his position at LBC Radio ahead of his contract renewal, and 'with immediate effect.'

Business Insider reports Farage's departure followed after comments he made about Black Lives Matters protesters angered his coworkers.

The ally of President Donald Trump had his microphone muted during an appearance on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" this week.

According to Business Insider, Farage compared BLM protesters who downed a statue of a slave trader this week to the Taliban.

Sources say the comments angered black, Asian, and minority ethnic staff and others at the station.

We thank Nigel for the enormous contribution he has made to LBC and wish him well.

LBC Representative

