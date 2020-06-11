Global  

Black Lives Matter marchers rally throughout Seattle towards capitol as Trump demands city be taken back
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Black Lives Matter marchers rally throughout Seattle towards capitol as Trump demands city be taken back

Black Lives Matter marchers rally throughout Seattle towards capitol as Trump demands city be taken back

Black Lives Matter marchers rally throughout Seattle towards the state's Capitol on Wednesday (June 10), while President Donald Trump has demanded on Twitter that the city be "taken back.

Black Lives Matter marchers rally throughout Seattle towards the state's Capitol on Wednesday (June 10), while President Donald Trump has demanded on Twitter that the city be "taken back."





