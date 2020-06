'SNL' At-Home Season Finale: The Full Recap | THR News



NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' closed out its season on May 9. Following COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the show aired episodes recorded by its castmembers at home for its last few weeks. Credit: THR News Duration: 03:10 Published on May 11, 2020

'GMA' Correspondent Will Reeve Responds to Getting Caught With No Pants on TV | THR News



"Now, back to work. Wearing pants." The son of Christopher Reeve uses humor to respond to not being fully dressed for his live hit on the ABC morning show. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:33 Published on April 28, 2020