Coronavirus numbers by county: June 11, 2020
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Coronavirus numbers by county: June 11, 2020
The most recent coronavirus statistics in Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties.
Counties continue to be consistent with daily numbers are we approach phase 3 tomorrow..newscha nnel 2's jason powles joins us now with that.

Kristen good evening....we start in oneida county....oneida county executive anthony picente is pleased we are on track for phase three tomorrow...but he says we must remain on guard, use common sense as the virus still poses a threat.

&lt;change > that is evident in the numbers....there are four new announced deaths...three of them are nursing home related.

There are also 15 new cases...four of which are nursing home residents.

&lt;change > of the 31 people hospitalized...20 are patients from nursing homes.

Over 28-thousand 500 tests have been performed in the county.

In herkimer county....no new cases... so we stay at 140.

&lt;change > there is one person in the hospital.

Over 84-hundred tests have been perfomed.

And in otsego county...no new cases today...so we stay at 70.

&lt;change > nobody is in the hospital.

4075 tests have been performed.

Kristen back to you.





