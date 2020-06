DWYM: Rising Beef/Grocery Prices

JUST IN TIME FOR THE START oF SUMMER, MANY OF THE MEATS WE THROW ON THE GRILL ARE SPIKING IN PRICE!

JOHN?LOOKING FORSOME STEAKS TO THROW ON THEGRILL FOR THE WEEKEND?BETTER BRING EXTRAMONEY...BECAUSE THE PANDEMICIS SENDING SOME GROCERY PRICESUP AGAIN THISMONTH.

THE GRILL WASSIZZLING AT THE "WE SMOKING"BARBECUE INNORWOOD."These are our legquarters right here..."TYRIQUE RAMSEY HAS SERVEDTHE COMMUNITY FROM THIS FOODTRUCK FOR YEARS....BUT HAS BEEN FORCED TORAISE PRICES WITH HIS PORKRIB COSTS UP SHARPLY."We used to be able to get itfor 1.99 a pound, but now weare almost paying 3.99 apound, so thats like double ortriple what we were used topaying." WHILECHICKEN AND GROUND BEEF PRICESARE HIGHER, THE WORST ISSTEAK, WHERE PRICES HAVE GONEUP ALMOST 50 PERCENT THIS YEARON SOME CUTS.------------AT WALMART -- ON RED BANKROAD -- WE FOUND BASIC STRIPSTEAKS FOR 12 DOLLARS APOUND... 22 DOLLARS FOR TWOSMALL SHRINK -WRAPPED STEAKS..ONE OF THECHEAPEST CUTS OF MEAT, CHUCKROAST, WAS 8 DOLLARS A POUND.JACKIE THOMPSONSAYS SHE CAN'T AFFORD ITANYMORE."I think it'sridiculous, it is totallyridiculous.

15 dollars for asteak!" THINGSWEREN'T MUCH BETTER IN THEGROCERY STORE.HERE IN KROGER... WE FOUNDBONE-IN RIBEYE AT 15 DOLLARS APOUND....21 DOLLARS FOR ONESMALLSTEAK.THE HUTCHINSONS WONDERIF SHORT SUPPLIES TOBLAME."It's still pretty thinin the meat aisle, for sure."THEY ARE RIGHT:THE BUREAU OF LABORSTATISTICS SAYS PROCESSINGPLANT SHUTDOWNS CONTINUE TOCAUSE SHORTAGES..IT SAYS BEEF PRICES ROSE 11PERCENT IN MAY.....19 PERCENTFOR BEEF ROAST.ALSO UP: CHICKEN, TOMATOES,AND EVEN ICE CREAM, THEGOVERNMENT SAYS.WHICH MEANS BACK AT "WESMOKING," TYRIQUE HAS TOEXPLAIN WHY HIS PRICE BOARDHAS GONE UP IN RECENTDAYS."I just had to go up afew more dollars, and a lot ofthe customers, they kind ofunderstand, we explain it tothem." KROGERSPOKESWOMAN ERIN ROLFES TELLSME THEY ARE WORKING TO KEEPPRICES AS LOW ASPOSSIBLE....SAYING THEY AREPURCHASING FROM ADIVERSENETWORK OF SUPPLIERS.AS ALWAYS DONT WASTE YOURMONEY.

