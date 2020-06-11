Coronavirus cases in India reach 2.86 lakh, ICMR says no 'community transmission'

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed over 2.8 lakh.

The country witnessed the highest single-day spike of 9,996 more cases in last 24 hours.

In a single day, as many as 357 deaths were reported making the total toll to 8102.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active while 1,41,029 have been cured.

In Maharashtra, coronavirus cases reached 94,041 including 46,086 active cases and 3,438 deaths which are highest in the country.

Indian Council of Medical Research informed that there is no 'community transmission' of COVID-19 in India.

Earlier on June 11, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said that India's recovery rate is 49.21 per cent.

A total of 52,13,140 samples have been tested in the country, including 1,51,808 in the last 24 hours, according to ICMR. One new case of COVID-19 reported in ITBP in the last 24 hours.

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug and Tocilizumab, an immunomodulator, are being considered by the Union Health Ministry for 'restricted, emergency use' and on 'compassionate grounds' to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients.