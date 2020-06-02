Retail stores start reopening

Maxx as they open for the first time in months.

People line up outside store like Marshalls and T.J.

Chain retailers in the area reopened today.

News channel 2's caitlin irla joins us live from tj maxx in new hartford to tell us about the precautions.

Kristen there are some very happy shoppers out here today.

Tj maxx here at consumer square in new hartford, home goods at sangertown square, and marshalls in rome all reopened today.

All have new safetey guidelines.

Here at tj maxx, you can see that people are waiting in line to go inside... but shoppers tell me after months of waiting to shop... waiting in this line is no big deal.

No cg too short - "i've been waiting a couple months just to go in so i'm happy to go in the lines going quick so its really not that bad."

You may not be able to see their smiles... but they are there.

None "we've been shopping we're shopping its been forever since we've been able to shop and you need things."

Lots of people waiting out here to get into tj maxx.

The store is only allowing 125 people inside.

As you can see, masks are mandatory... and people are encouraged to social distance.

"im just glad things are opening back up."

Theresa guzzardo just left homegoods before coming here.

Homegoods also has safety measures in place... only 85 people are allowed in, everyone must wear a mask.

And i'm told employees are cleaning the carts after each use.

"we've waited for this, this is good, this is good."

And marshall's in rome is allowing 75 customers inside at a time.

As you can see, lots of shoppers there were eager to get inside.

Associates are cleaning the registers and carts after each customer leaves.

At marshalls and tj maxx... dressing rooms will be closed until further notice.

Even with these restrictions... customers are happy to get out and shop!

"very excited very very excited just to get back to normal."

"i wish i knew this was going to be open because we would've been here early."> and kristen, of course hand sanitizer is avaliable at all three stores.

And all three stores are open 10 to 7 every day but sunday.

Sunday they open at 11.

Back to you.

