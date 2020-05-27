While there’s been no official opening date for when the Department of Motor Vehicles can open, some are planning on opening when they’re ready.

Changes at the Department of Motor Vehicles

But there's still no --date-- set for an opening day.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us what we do know.

Nat sot: (ring, ring) the phones at the department of motor vehicles has been ringing off the hook with people asking questions and wondering when they can come in and get business done, but oneida county clerk sandra deperno tells me there's been little communication coming from the state on an official opening day.

.

None .

None sot: sandra deperno, oneida county clerk if they can open up wal- mart, they open up hair salons, come on you can open up dmv.

I just don't know what the holdup is with them.

Nat sot: you're welcome bye bye.

Get used to using the phone.

Herkimer county clerk sylvia rowan says for the time being most transactions will still be done on-line or by mail, but when the dmv does open it will be by appointment only&..whenever that is.

Sot: sylvia rowan, herkimer county clerk i am as frustrated as all the 51 county clerks, especially those that do dmv.

We're in the 3rd phase.

We're not sure when we're supposed to start an actual opening.

But there are people like automobile dealer david gleasman who isn't having any trouble getting his work completed at the dmv.

Sot: david gleasman, mapledale motors dealer we've been able to drop off our packets of information for the customer, and it's been usually a day or 2 and they'll text me.

The girls, the guys here are great.

They've been really stellar.

Sot: kirk tupaj if you're waiting to get a driver's license and need to schedule a road test, get comfortable because you're going to be waiting a little bit longer.

Sot: sandra deperno, oneida county clerk road tests are on hold right now, so the young people that were hoping to come in and get their permit, according to the state, they're on hold and they did not give us a date as to when they're going to start doing those.

The road tests may be on hold, but there has been talk about the regulations that may go into effect when the testing re- opens.

Sot: sylvia rowan, herkimer county clerk the passenger seat has to be wiped down before they get in.

The examiner will have a shield and a mask to protect them, and possibly a divider.

We did reach out to the otsego county clerk to find out what their the department of motor vehicles is supposed