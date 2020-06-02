Global  

skull found
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
looking for answers
0
Soraya moberly: i thank god that no one was hurt.

Alex king, abc 36 news.

In johnson county... investigators are searching for alex king, abc 36 news.

In johnson county... investigators are searching for answers after a skull was discovered in the driveway of a home.

Authorities say the skull was found in the whitehouse community on sunday.

They believe it was carried to the home by dogs.

Crews searched the area to see if there were any more remains but nothing else was found.

The skull was taken to the state medical examiner for possible



