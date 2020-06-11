Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

USELESS HUMANS movie
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:00s - Published
USELESS HUMANS movie

USELESS HUMANS movie

USELESS HUMANS movie trailer - Plot synopsis: A thirtieth birthday and the fate of humanity are left hanging in the balance when a ruthless alien crashes the party, forcing these four friends to save the world.

Release Date: July 14, 2020 Distribution Company: Quiver Distribution Directed by: Stephen Ohl Written by: George Caine, Stephen Ohl, Kevin Hamedani & Travis Betz Story by: Ryan Scaringe Produced by: Ryan Scaringe, Jon Bloch, Amy Lippens & Max J.

Silver Starring: Josh Zuckerman, Rushi Kota, Davida Williams, Luke Youngblood, Edy Ganem, Maya Kazan, Joey Kern, Kevin Michael Martin & Iqbal Theba

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

jozeecheyenne

Josie If you think about it, Sam Widwicky in transformers, is absolutely useless. They could’ve made the whole movie without humans 4 days ago

subhadp_spencer

Subhadeep Spencer A nicely done unique movie pictured on our NorthEastern community of India. How they face problems & bullied by our… https://t.co/qU2wc0JIiN 1 week ago

RoadToGalavant

Road To Galavant🗡🎵 Luke Youngblood | Aliens Crash the Party in ‘Useless Humans’ https://t.co/swJWbhmBlr 1 week ago

sharethescreams

#sharethescreams Aliens Crash the Party in 'Useless Humans' [Trailer] https://t.co/p6Fn6mr809 by @bradmiska on @bdisgusting 1 week ago

I_Am_iGore

iGore 🔥 RT @BDisgusting: Aliens Crash the Party in ‘Useless Humans’ [Trailer] https://t.co/1bCyTmTQF1 1 week ago

sl0bbering

Slobbering Aliens Crash the Party in ‘Useless Humans’ [Trailer] :-]... https://t.co/siUvUvteWE 1 week ago

aditheadipose

Adi the Adipose Oh look. One of the “Bitches of Eastwick.” And there are humans who say “The Craft” is a useless movie... https://t.co/8nl40OoHtz 1 week ago