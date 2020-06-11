USELESS HUMANS movie trailer - Plot synopsis: A thirtieth birthday and the fate of humanity are left hanging in the balance when a ruthless alien crashes the party, forcing these four friends to save the world.
Release Date: July 14, 2020
Distribution Company: Quiver Distribution
Directed by: Stephen Ohl
Written by: George Caine, Stephen Ohl, Kevin Hamedani & Travis Betz
Story by: Ryan Scaringe
Produced by: Ryan Scaringe, Jon Bloch, Amy Lippens & Max J.
Silver
Starring: Josh Zuckerman, Rushi Kota, Davida Williams, Luke Youngblood, Edy Ganem, Maya Kazan, Joey Kern, Kevin Michael Martin & Iqbal Theba