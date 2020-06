PS5 Hardware Reveal Trailer

PlayStation: At launch, we will offer two options: a PlayStation®5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation®5 Digital Edition without a disc drive.

The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours.

While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation.