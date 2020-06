The Better Box Restaurant To Open Second Location On Spring Garden Street Friday Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:21s - Published 2 days ago Vittoria Woodill reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TAKE AWAY JESSICA ENJOY TOMORROWAND ENJOY SATURDAY.WE'LL BE DODGING SOME DROPSAFTER THAT. SEND IT BACK TOYOU.ALL RIGHT KATE THANK YOU.WELL OUR OWN VITTORIAWOODILL KNOWN FOR STORIES ABOUTTHE SMALL RESTAURANT, BUT ONERESTAURANT IN PARTICULAR HASGONE THROUGH QUITE A LOT IN THELAST FEW MONTHS AND IS ABOUT TOFINALLY REOPEN.TORI JOINS US NOW WITH UPDATE.HI TORI.HEY JESSICA YEAH THAT'SRIGHT.I MEAN IT'S BEEN A WILD RIDE FORMANY SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS ANDRESTAURANTEURS.THERE HAS BEEN ONE RESTAURANT INPARTICULAR THAT I HAVE' BEENKEEPING MY EYE ON EVER SINCE THEPANDEMIC CALLED THE BETTER BOX.WE'VE FIRST META MIKA AND GOT ATASTE OF SENSATIONAL EGG ROLLSON FIRST EVER TAKE OUT WITHTORI.DURING THAT SEGMENT WE LEARNEDHOW THEY AND CHERISE MCGILL OFLOCAL ART SAN FOODS FROMTHRIVING DURING COVID BY WORKINGTOGETHER AND WITH THE HELP OFCOMMUNITY.THEY BOTH WERE JUST ANXIOUSLYAWAITING THE TIME THEY COULDREOPEN.BUT FOR TAMEKA, SHE WAS ALSO INTHE FINAL STAGES OF OPENING HERSECOND LOCATION ON SPRINGGARDEN.WHICH WAS THEN HALTED ONCE AGAINBY PHILLIES UNREST.ABOUT A WEEK AGO WE SPOKE TO HERDURING THAT TIME AND SHE SAIDEVEN THROUGH THOSE BOARDED UPWINDOWS SHE COULD STILL SEE THELIGHT.TODAY WE'RE HAPPY TO REPORTSECOND GRAND OPENING WILL HAPPENTOMORROW AND KICK OFF THIS WEEKON A BRIGHT NOTE.THIS IS A THANK YOU TOCUSTOMERS TO OUR SUPPORT BASE.YOU KNOW WE STARTED AS A CLOUDKITCHEN.TO A FOOD TRUCK TO OUR FIRSTBRICK AND MORTAR TO NOW FINALLYHAVING A SIT DOWN LOCATION WHENWE CAN SIT DOWN.BUT THIS IS OUR THANK YOU TO OURCUSTOMERS WE PUT A LOT OF LOVEINTO THIS PLACE.AND WE'RE EXCITED TO SHOW ITOFF.TAMEKA, I CAN'T WAIT TO SITDOWN BECAUSE THEY'RE LOCATED OFFOF SPRING GARDEN, WHICH ISACROSS THE STREET FROM CBS-3.WE WISH YOU NOTHING BUT ALL THESUCCESS IN THE WORLD IN YOURGRAND OPENING AND WE'RE SO HAPPYFOR YOU.AND JESSICA, I HOPE THIS UPDATEGIVES MANY HOPE THAT WE CANWEATHER THESE STORMS NO MATTERHOW THEY RAIN DOWN ON US ANDFIND THE SUN AGAIN.WE CAN'T GIVE UP ON STAYINGHOPEFUL AND POSITIVE.WE HAVE TO SEE THESE THINGSTHROUGH.SO CONGRATULATIONS TO TAMEKA ANDTHE BETTER BOX.







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Comedy Movies That Were Way Better Than We Expected



The funniest movies often take us completely by surprise. For this list, we’ll be looking at comedy films that exceeded expectations in terms of quality, box office success, or cultural impact. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:31 Published 1 week ago Mike Mangione Performs "Better Days Will Come"



With messages of "Better Days Will Come" and "Nothing Lasts Forever", the latest release from musician Mike Mangione -- "Kill the Blues Sessions" -- may be just what you need to offer a little help.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 05:05 Published 3 weeks ago "Kill the Blues" with Musician Mike Mangione



With messages of "Better Days Will Come" and "Nothing Lasts Forever", the latest release from musician Mike Mangione -- "Kill the Blues Sessions" -- may be just what you need to offer a little help.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:21 Published 3 weeks ago