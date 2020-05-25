Sevilla beat Betis 2-0 in La Liga return

Lucas Ocampos scores and assists as Sevilla see off city rivals Real Betis 2-0 at home in the first La Liga game since the season was halted in March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

STILL PHOTO SHOWING FERNANDO CELEBRATING WITH HIS TEAMMATES STORY: Sevilla's Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos produced a classy display to lead his side to a 2-0 home win over city rivals Real Betis on Thursday (June 11) in the first La Liga game since the season was halted three months ago by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sevilla dominated the derby in an empty and eerily quiet Sanchez Pizjuan which would usually be teeming with colour and noise for the occasion, but the red seats were left bare as fans were barred from attending for safety reasons.

Ocampos struck the post in the first half before giving Sevilla a deserved lead from the penalty spot in the 56th minute and he produced an outrageous backheel assist for midfielder Fernando to head home six minutes later.

The win tightened Sevilla's hold on third place in the standings as Julen Lopetegui's side climbed to 50 points after 28 games, while Betis were left in 12th on 33.