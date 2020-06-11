Global  

Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter reopening in July
Video Credit: WMGT - Published
The Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter will reopen for business and events on July 1.

Coliseum says ... as houston county continues to grow .... so does the need for healthcare access.

Also in houston county, the georgia national fairgrounds and agricenter... will reopen for events starting july first.

According to a news release ... the decision was made on wednesday during a monthly board meeting.

Businesses and events will be required to follow c-d-c and state guidelines.

Fairgrounds officials say ... they will provide sanitizing stations throughout arenas and barns.

Restrooms will be cleaned, sanitized, and stocked ... with hand





