Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter reopening in July

The Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter will reopen for business and events on July 1.

According to a news release ... the decision was made on wednesday during a monthly board meeting.

Businesses and events will be required to follow c-d-c and state guidelines.

Fairgrounds officials say ... they will provide sanitizing stations throughout arenas and barns.

Restrooms will be cleaned, sanitized, and stocked ... with hand