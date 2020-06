The Rieger looks to reopen and expand employee benefits Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:46s - Published 4 days ago The Rieger looks to reopen and expand employee benefits During the pandemic, The Rieger has continued its work as the Crossroads Community Kitchen, serving more than 60,000 meals to people in need in the Kansas City metro. All of the proceeds from the meals went directly to The Rieger’s hourly employees. While the community kitchen continues, the business is working on reopening plans. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AMID THIS PANDEMIC - ALOCAL RESTAURANT ISHELPING THE COMMUNITYAND ITS WORKERS.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON EXPLAINS HOW ITHOPES TO EXPANDEMPLOYEE BENEFITS.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGAS BUSINESSES SLOWLYRE-OPEN - THERE"SSTILL ONE RESTAURANT INTHE CROSSROADS THATREMAINS CLOSED.BUT AS THE RIEGERCONTINUES ITS WORK AS ACOMMUNITY KITCHEN --ITS NOW LOOKING TOEXPAND BENEFITS FOREMPLOYEES -- AS ARESULT OF THPANDEMIC.HOWARD HANNA - EXECUTIVECHEF, THE RIEGERSWe serve from 4-6 pmand it was for anyone whoneeds food or wanted one. Atfirst we were trying to raissome funds that way as wellas the Go Fund Me, so we didit as pay as you can go.HOWARD HANNA -EXECUTIVE CHEF AT THERIEGER SAYS ALL OF THEPROCEEDS FROM THECOMMUNITY KITCHENWOULD GO DIRECTLY INTOTHE POCKETS OF HOURLYWORKERS.IT ALSO KEPT PEOPLE INNEED - FED.HANNASPeople were scared and itfelt really good to be able todo something concrete to helpthem, while at the same time,taking all the safetyprecautions we could andlimiting our exposure andkeeping our staff small.SINCE MID-MARCH - THERIEGER HAS SERVED OVER60 THOUSAND MEALSACROSS THE METRO.WHILE THE MEALS ARESTILL BEING SERVED 7DAYS A WEEK - THERIEGER IS STARTING TOSWITCH GEARS "LOOKING INTO ITS PLANSFOR RE-OPENING.HANNASEach of our business andneighborhood and clienteleand staff is different andunique and what makes sensefor one model definitelydoesn"t make sense for allof uDURING THE PANDEMIC -THE RESTAURANT HASCONTINUED WITH ITSEMPLOYEE BENEFITSPROGRAM " AND ISLOOKING TO EXPAND THATTO PAID TIME OFF ANDRETIREMENT PLANS.HANNASWe"re trying to extendbenefits. We already havehealth insurance for our staffnot a lot of small, independentrestaurants can do that but wefigured it out and committed toit and it"s been working.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGIN ORDER FOR THEBENEFITS PROGRAM TOWORK AND EXPAND -THE RIEGER SAYS THEYHAVE TO RE-OPEN ANDMAINTAIN STEADYBUSINESS.AS FOR WHEN THEY"LLREOPEN - IS STILL UP INTHE AIR.MCKENZIE NELSON,







