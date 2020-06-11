Love in the Forecast movie
Love in the Forecast movie trailer - Plot synopsis: After swearing off dating for a full year, meteorologist Leah quickly learns her new commitment has made her a magnet for men.
Starring Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell.
Soham Kapila @cindy_busby @hallmarkchannel Maybe around 7. I’m countless actually. But I really loved this movie Love in the forecast 1 hour ago
hannah 🌹 watching a hallmark movie with my mom about a meteorologist falling in love and it is called “love in the forecast” 3 hours ago
Hallmark Channel RT @LivinSports: Hey @cindy_busby got to love the yellow boots. I’m banking on Leah getting a promotion after her next forecast. Trust natu… 5 hours ago
Russ Gangler Hey @cindy_busby got to love the yellow boots. I’m banking on Leah getting a promotion after her next forecast. Tru… https://t.co/LmjE5XEQEe 5 hours ago
Lauren Hernandez RT @ArleneGilchris2: #LoveInTheForecast I’m ready to see if the love interests will have a forecast sunny but with a little rain! Love bot… 5 hours ago
Arlene Gilchrist #LoveInTheForecast I’m ready to see if the love interests will have a forecast sunny but with a little rain! Love… https://t.co/Svm4pGPpGE 5 hours ago
TV Goodness RT @approximofnice: 📺 🌂 🌞 #Hallmarkies new movie alert! #LoveInTheForecast premieres at 9 pm ET on @hallmarkchannel. I chat w/ @cindy_busby… 5 hours ago
John Porter @hallmarkchannel @hallmarkmovie @candacecbure @TheRealMarilu Same thing is happening with the 9-11 movie. Love in t… https://t.co/uDXLz3b0Ts 5 hours ago