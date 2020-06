Coliseum Medical Centers is set to build a free-standing emergency room in Houston County.

Provides free, high-quality..

Health care, dental care, and medications to low-income, un-insured bibb county residents.

The new facility will be located ... at the intersection of highway 96 and butten drive in bonaire.

The more than 12-thousand square foot building will have 12 beds... and be open 24-hours a day.... for emergency medical services.