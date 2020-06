Of 615 American Billionaires, Only 6 Of Them Are Black



According to Business Insider, there are 615 billionaires in America. But Forbes' Billionaires List shows that only 6 of them are Black. The lack of diversity spotlights the huge wealth gap between.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30 Published 23 hours ago

Ava DuVernay speaks out about her experiences with police



Ava DuVernay has shared memories of her childhood interactions with the police, including one traumatising incident in which she saw her father tackled to the ground. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 2 days ago