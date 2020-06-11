Global  

Project Athia – Teaser Trailer | PS5
Video Credit: Engadget China - Duration: 01:19s - Published
"Watch a breathtaking first look at Project Athia, a thrilling story-led, action-packed adventure from SQUARE ENIX’s new studio, Luminous Productions.

Project Athia is the culmination of Luminous Productions’ philosophy to create a completely new and fresh gaming experiences that fuses together the latest technologies with art.

With the PlayStation 5, their vision truly comes to life, and with Project Athia you can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay."

