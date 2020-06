1 killed, 1 wounded in Hill Avenue shooting Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 00:39s - Published 48 minutes ago Two shot and one killed at a Jackson intersection. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR THEPEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEDEADLY SHOOTING ON HILLAVENUE NEAR DALTON ST THURSDAYMORNING."A PICK UP TRUCK WITH BULLETHOLES IN THEFRONT WINDSHIELD WAS AT THESCENE WHENOFFICERS ARRIVED.OFFICIALS SAY TWO PEOPLE WERESHOTMULTIPLE TIMES.UNFORTUNATELY THEY TELL MELATONY CARTER DIED FROM HISINJURIES.JPD SAYS THE OTHER PERSON WASTAKEN TO AHOSPITAL AND IS IN CRITICALCONDITION.POLICE SAY NO MOTIVE OR SUSPECTSAREKNOWN AT THIS TIME.SHALEEKA POWELL- @SHALEEKAPWAPT-GRAY 1282 @ :30-:37 "IF YOU HAVEANYINFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT JPDOR CRIME STOPPERS IMMEDIATELY.IN JACKSON SHALEEKAPOWELL 16 WAPT NEWS." ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUTTHE SHOOTING IS ASKED TO CALLJACKSON POLICE AT 601-960-







