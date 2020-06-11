Godfall - Gameplay Reveal Trailer | PS5

"Take your first look at PlayStation 5 gameplay of Godfall and the world of Aperion—a world on the precipice of ruin.

You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat.

Tear through foes as you climb through each of the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros who awaits you at the top.

Ascend in Godfall, the first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG.

Learn more at Godfall.com Godfall arrives on PlayStation 5 and the Epic Games Store in holiday 2020."