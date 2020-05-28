Middle Georgia Regional Library set to reopen

Middle Georgia Regional Libraries plans to reopen on Monday across the states.

All middle georgia regional libraries will reopen this coming monday.

The library system says additional safety measures have been added to protect visitors and staff.

Returned books will be quarantined for four days, plexiglass shields will be used at service points, and staff will use personal protective equipment..... computer use will be limited to two-hour sessions, and the number of available computers will be reduced to allow for social distancing between users.

Masks are encouraged for all visitors, and required for one-on-one appointments with staff.

Seating will also be limited, and extended visits are discouraged.

We are very excited that reopening the physical space is just in time for summer reading and to support children with their summer reading objectives and also to restore computer and internet access to our community.

