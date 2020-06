GhostWire: Tokyo – Gameplay Reveal Trailer | PS5

"Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces after 99% of the city's population vanished.

Use a powerful arsenal of spectral abilities to fight the paranormal threat and unravel the mystery behind the mass disappearance.

FACE THE UNKNOWN, discover the truth and save the city whenGhostWire: Tokyo arrives in 2021, exclusively on PlayStation 5.