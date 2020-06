Returnal - Announcement Trailer | PS5

Returnal combines action with roguelike gameplay into a third-person shooter where players fight to survive a hostile planet that changes with every death.

Players can switch instinctively between firing modes by using a single adaptive trigger and can get right back into the action after dying.

PS5's immersive 3D audio brings the alien world to life around the player, helping players navigate the intense positional combat.

Coming to PlayStation 5.