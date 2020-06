Dreamgirls movie (2006) - Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:34s - Published 45 minutes ago Dreamgirls movie (2006) - Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy Dreamgirls movie trailer (2006) - Plot synopsis: A trio of black female soul singers cross over to the pop charts in the early 1960s, facing their own personal struggles along the way. Starring: Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, Danny Glover, Anika Noni Rose, Keith Robinson, Jennifer Hudson Directed By: Bill Condon 0

