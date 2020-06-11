Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Resident Evil Village - Announcement Trailer | PS5
Video Credit: Engadget China - Duration: 02:55s - Published
Resident Evil Village - Announcement Trailer | PS5

Resident Evil Village - Announcement Trailer | PS5

Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil Village, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PlayStation 5 in 2021!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

'Resident Evil 8' is coming to the PS5 in 2021

Amidst the slew of games Sony announced for the PS5 today, Resident Evil: Village stood out for the...
engadget - Published



Tweets about this

saba_sandwich

さばサンド Resident Evil Village - Announcement Trailer | PS5 https://t.co/JvW51zQStx @YouTubeより 10 seconds ago

OvATyME

Paris Bennett Now this is what I'm waiting for. 👀👀👀👀 "Resident Evil VIllage - Announcement Trailer | PS5" https://t.co/cSfiA6l0px 4 minutes ago

Majin_Arb

J BavSlim The framerate. Oh my lord. Resident Evil Village - Announcement Trailer https://t.co/oBR9xvKIyU via @YouTube 9 minutes ago

djkooni

HironoriOkino Resident Evil Village - Announcement Trailer | PS5 https://t.co/cvLGMO41DJ @YouTubeより 9 minutes ago

bokarsh1

bokarsh z Resident Evil Village - Announcement Trailer https://t.co/u7yKydfxoZ 11 minutes ago

Mr_Disappoint

M A X Resident Evil Village - Announcement Trailer #PS5 #RE8 https://t.co/uv96qvuQDT 12 minutes ago

Hugo84875449

Hugo RT @ROEnetwork: RESIDENT EVIL 8: VILLAGE || Announcement Trailer [HD] #REvillage #RE8 WATCH: https://t.co/XBFcBNKFqQ https://t.co/L5TSTc28EM 13 minutes ago

_R3w1nd_

Random Penguin 🥶🐧🥶 Resident Evil Village - Announcement Trailer | PS5 https://t.co/XWfwU4PXeF via @YouTube 17 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

RESIDENT EVIL 8 Trailer [Video]

RESIDENT EVIL 8 Trailer

RESIDENT EVIL 8 Announcement Trailer [HD] Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil Village, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PlayStation 5 in 2021!

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:55Published