Oddworld Soulstorm - Announcement Trailer | PS5

"Witness Abe's horrifying conflict with a terrifying new machination in this fresh narrative adventure.

Oddworld Soulstorm represents a big visual and cinematic leap aiming that breaks new ground for Oddworld.

With intelligent new mechanics and twisted new devices which enable highly explosive deviousness.

This is a dark parable that tells an epic tale of a volatile society pushed to its limits."