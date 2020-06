DEAD AGAIN movie

DEAD AGAIN movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A VIRUS IS LOOSE.

In rural village where crime is non existent, a police sergeant is retiring out of boredom.

He is sent a young recruit fresh out of police school.

All hell is about to break loose in this apocalyptic horror film.

Director: Steven M.

Smith Writer: Steven M.

Smith Stars: Mark Wingett, Steven M.

Smith, Tony Fadil Genre: Comedy, Horror