9 musicians you didn't know were from Arizona - ABC15 Digital

Anansi 🕷🕸 @Achisomm @_Jbunny_ Tbh! I didn’t even know muses were actual goddesses. I thought they were just musicians that en… https://t.co/ULNGHLGCMp 1 day ago

Blue Vines I thought "negging" only happened in dating situations, but a lot of musicians seem to be pretty quick with that ba… https://t.co/Kzh3pmi1vk 2 days ago

dresden_black @Friendof_Darwin I remember when musicians were the true journalists of our time and didn't blow Simon to get ahead… https://t.co/s5Ba58ad4m 2 days ago

constitution1776 @foxcarolinanews Crazyness. So i guess you were racist before and didn’t know it??? I thought musicians were smart… https://t.co/bcakcsi1gs 2 days ago

Reyku I think about this way too often! Mac was unlocking a level to music that I think even musicians were even surprise… https://t.co/bRnEw7kGkU 3 days ago

Kellie Watkins @B_oySix When I think about it, only musicians really; Lennon, MJ, Prince, George Michael. Even though you didn't… https://t.co/xoCcQyrXWb 4 days ago