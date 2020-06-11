Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Donald Trump Visits Dallas For Roundtable On Police Reform, Fundraiser
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 07:04s - Published
President Donald Trump Visits Dallas For Roundtable On Police Reform, Fundraiser

President Donald Trump Visits Dallas For Roundtable On Police Reform, Fundraiser

"We want safety.

We want compassion.

We want everything," President Donald Trump said at a roundtable in Dallas about policing.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Trump heads to Dallas for race relations talk, fundraiser

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was ready to discuss race relations and policing on...
Seattle Times - Published

WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Roundtable Discussion on Police Reform, Economy

President Donald Trump is set to host a roundtable in Dallas, Texas at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on...
Mediaite - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Most Americans support police reforms -poll [Video]

Most Americans support police reforms -poll

Most Americans, including a majority of President Donald Trump’s Republican Party, support sweeping law enforcement reforms such as a ban on chokeholds and racial profiling after the latest death of..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:40Published
Most Americans, Including Republicans, Support Democratic Police Reform Proposals [Video]

Most Americans, Including Republicans, Support Democratic Police Reform Proposals

Most Americans support sweeping law enforcement reforms, reports Reuters. This includes a majority of President Donald Trump’s Republican Party. Bans on chokeholds and racial profiling have been met..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published
Trump Likens National Guard's Protest Response To 'Knife Cutting Butter' [Video]

Trump Likens National Guard's Protest Response To 'Knife Cutting Butter'

President Trump delivered a speech.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:34Published