Anniversary Art

A Tupelo resident is celebrating a wedding anniversary with a mobile message.
Every month cecelia palmer decorates her car, to highlight a holiday, or a special event.

This month marks cecelia and her husband, tupelo city councilman, buddy palmer's 57th wedding anniversary..

To mark the occasion, cecelia decorated her car with magnets of cupids and a heart with the inscription "just married 57 years."

She says she enjoys bringing smiles to people's faces..

"i really enjoy it, i have said before, i , in an odd way i consider it a ministry, if i ride down the street and somebody wave at me , thumbs up, i like your car, whatever, if i can bring a smile to somebody's face that's really my intention."

"sometimes that doesn't happen to me, as a tupelo city councilman, sometimes i go down the road and i get a thumbs down, or doing this, not really, i enjoy being a councilman."

The palmers say keys to a happy and long marriage include putting god first, having a sense of humor and laughing often.



