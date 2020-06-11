Global  

Police Identify Man Wanted In Bolingbrook Road Rage Incident
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Police Identify Man Wanted In Bolingbrook Road Rage Incident

Police Identify Man Wanted In Bolingbrook Road Rage Incident

Police in Bolingbrook have issued a warrant for a man they said was seen pointing a gun at a driver in a suspected road rage incident earlier this week.

