Starbucks to focus on drive-thru & pickup store options Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:32s - Published 41 minutes ago Starbucks to focus on drive-thru & pickup store options The coffee chain announced new plans, as it plans to close 400 stores. The company says it does plan to open smaller storefronts. 0

THE COFFEE CHAIN ANNOUNCED PLANS TO SHIFT SOME OF ITS FOCUS AWAY FROM CAFES- TO THEIR TO-GO AND PICK-UP ONLY CUSTOMERS. THEY'LL CLOSE ABOUT 400 STORES OVER THE NEXT YEAR AND A HALF, WHILE OPENING NEWER, SMALLER STORES.







Tweets about this KFI AM 640 Starbucks announced that 400 stores in the United States and Canada will be closing down over the next 18 months. T… https://t.co/3Iwr16NvHj 2 hours ago The Takeout The transformation will feature fewer locations, smaller cafes, and more drive-thru. https://t.co/ekZvDkFIml 6 hours ago Kate McKenna @PaulDoroshenko Don’t disagree that we are heading for a dark time but this story? Starbucks has just realized it… https://t.co/wC96ioR3WV 1 day ago

