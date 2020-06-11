Global  

A&E Cancels 'Live PD,' Spike Lee Warns Against 'Defund the Police' Message & NAACP and Stars Partner for PSA | THR News
Video Credit: THR News
A&E Cancels 'Live PD,' Spike Lee Warns Against 'Defund the Police' Message & NAACP and Stars Partner for PSA | THR News

A&E Cancels 'Live PD,' Spike Lee Warns Against 'Defund the Police' Message & NAACP and Stars Partner for PSA | THR News

A&E has canceled reality show 'Live PD,' Spike Lee is cautioning against using the phrase “Defund the Police' and a new PSA featuring Hollywood stars are pledging to take responsibility for how they've perpetuated racism.

