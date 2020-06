'Stockmarket' goes online to help women-owned businesses in Stockton

DE JANEIRO GIVES US A LOOK ATTHE STOCKTON STRONGMARKETPLACE WHICH IS WORKINGTO SUPPORT.

WOMEN OWNEDBUSINESSES.STARTING A BUSINESS IS HARDNO MATTER WHO YOU ARE, BUT WEKNOW FEMALE ENTREPRENEURS FACEMORE BARRIERS THAN THEIR MALECOUNTERPARTS SO OUT OF THATPRINCIPLE IDEA WAS BORN TOSTART THE STOCKING STRONGMARKETPLACE AS ENTREPRENEURSIT'S HARD ENOUGH TO START UP,ESPECIALLY AS WOMEN.

A LOT OFTIMES WHERE.DOING 8 OTHER THINGS INTAKING CARE OF OURSELVES ANDOUR FAMILIES WE ARE WORKINGFULL TIME WE'RE STRUGGLING TOMAKE SURE FOLKS SEE OURPRESIDENT SO THIS IS A GREATOPPORTUNITY FOR OTHERS TOHIGHLIGHT AND SEE OURBUSINESSES LOCAL BUSINESSESLIKE ABSTRACT LIFE JOHN TELLFIELD CREATES CUSTOM SCHOOLSUPPLIES LIKE BACKPACKS ANDNOTEBOOKS I WANT TO OUTFITKIDS SOMETHING THAT REPRESENTSTHEM AND JAY WHERE CANDLE COWHICH JIMMY SWEAR STARTED AS ACHRISTMAS PROJECT SO I DIDN'THAVE ANY MONEY TO PASS OURKIDS AND I REALLY WANTED TOMIKE HANNA.SO I STARTED MAKING CANDLESIN HIS SON HERE AND I LOVE IT.THE ONLINE MARKETPLACE WILLALSO FEATURE LOCAL AUTHOR SHESOR A DAY WHOSE BOOK ISINSPIRED BY GROWING UP INSTOCKTON.

THERE'S THIS.HOUSE HERE THAT HAS A HUGEBILLBOARD SIGN CALLED POODLEPARLOR AND I'VE PASSED IT ALLMY LIFE SO I SET THIS BOOK INSTOCKTON, AND IT TIES INTO THEPOODLE PART OF ANY KIND OFTAKES THEM ON AN ADVENTUREORGANIZERS SAY IT WASIMPORTANT THAT THE BUSINESSESTHEY INCLUDED REFLECT THEPEOPLE WHO LIVE IN THE CITYWAS STOPPED IN BEING THE MOSTDIVERSE CITY IN THE NATIONTHAT'S ACTUALLY REFLECTEDTOTALLY ACROSS THE BOARD ANDARE PARTICIPATING VENDORSGIVING WOMEN FROM ALL WALKS OFLIFE THE OPPORTUNITY TO GROWTHEIR BUSINESSES.ALLEN HAVE LONG SHOT.YEAH IN STOCKTON, OLIVIA DEJANEIRO FOX 40 NEWS.IT'S A LITTLE BIT MOREINFORMATION ON THIS THE ONLINEMARKETPLACE LAUNCHES THISSATURDAY JUNE 13TH YOU CANFIND A LINK TO SHOP BYSEARCHING.

STOCK MARKETS IA ONINSTAGRAM OR ON FACEBOOKORDERS CAN BE SHIPPED ALL OVERTHE COUNTRY OR BE PICKED UPLOCALLY IN STOCKTON.A POPULAR THRIFT STORE