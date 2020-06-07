Global  

George Floyd Public Memorial
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:31s - Published
George Floyd Public Memorial

George Floyd Public Memorial

Filmed by Abraham B.

Makany.

The last chance for the public to say goodbye to George Floyd drew thousands of mourners Monday to a church in his native Houston, as his death two weeks ago continues to stoke protests in the US and across the globe and sparked an international debate about racial injustice and police brutality.They lined up for hours to file through the doors of The Fountain of Praise church, which Floyd attended for most of his life, and past the open gold-coloured coffin where he lay dressed in a brown suit.

